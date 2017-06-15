Diplo Reveals Bold Photo Celebrating His ‘No. 3’ Ranking On Katy Perry’s Lovers List

Diplo is clapping back at Katy Perry after she dissed him for being her least favorite lover during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week.

The 38-year-old DJ has been humorously making light of the situation and has been sharing a slew of posts on social media in which he is celebrating his third place finish in Katy Perry's top lovers.

Most recently, the "Lean On" producer shared a shirtless selfie in which he overlayed images of a bronze medal and sunglasses emojis.

Diplo also shared a photo on Twitter in which he joked about winning third place in Katy's list.

"I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics," he captioned the post.

I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue — florence mayweather (@diplo) June 12, 2017

On Wednesday night, Diplo posted a funny pic with TV host James Corden to keep the jokes coming. The snap showed them holding up the number "three," to reference Katy Perry's top lovers admission.

He captioned the pic: "at least I tried."

at least I tried 🥉🤷🏼‍♂️ A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Katy Perry unintentionally dissed Diplo when playing a game with Corden called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." While Diplo came in third, Katy said that her second place lover was her most recent beau Orlando Bloom and that the top spot belonged to "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer John Mayer.

"They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place!" Perry said.

The segment was also seen on Katy Perry's four-day live stream extravaganza. She was filmed for four days around the clock in order to promote her new album Witness.

In one portion of the broadcast, the songstress actually opened up about her depression and suicidal thoughts.

"I built up this Katy Perry thing that everybody knows and that's the reason why they're tuning in and it's fantastic, but it's more of a facade," she said.

The 32-year-old continued by saying: "I'm ashamed because of course Katy Perry is so strong, but it's hard because I feel ashamed that I would even have those thoughts and feel that low or that depressed. I'm human and I'm living under this crazy microscope."