Diddy Predicts His Arrest in Resurfaced 1999 Interview

Apparently, even Sean "Diddy" Combs knew he couldn't outrun the law but for so long. The disgraced hip hop mogul is currently in a jail cell and on suicide watch as he awaits trial for sex trafficking and racketeering for alleged crimes dating back to the early 2000s. While he's pleaded not guilty, old interview videos where he describes his infamous parties have resurfaced, and the dialogue is cringe.

When the interviewer notes: "Your parties are the hottest ticket around," the "More Money, More Problems" rapper smiles while donning a denim outfit, his classic dark shades, a hat and a durag. "They won't even give me a permit for the parties," he responds, adding, "They don't want me throwing the parties no more. We ain't going to stop. We're going to keep on having fun, keep bringing people together from all walks of life, you're going to hear about my parties, they're going to be shutting them down. They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time," he says with a smile and laugh. Looking back, some may say it was sinister and a foreshadow of what was to come.

The interview was with Entertainment Tonight and was during his promo run for his album in 1999. According to a federal complaint, Diddy's parties were drug fueled where used bribery, coercion, and laced drinks with drugs to get attendees to participate in sexual experiences he deemed "freak offs," which often included paid sex workers. The rapper reportedly recorded much of what took place at the freak offs. Authorities say they found evidence of Diddy's freakoffs dating back to the early 2000s.

He is also accused of tampering with witnesses before the official indictment. Diddy has denied all involvement and pleaded not guilty.