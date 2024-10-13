Diddy Accused of Sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Boy in Latest Shocking Allegation

Diddy’s alleged crimes continue to seep out from the numerous court filings and allegations against the rap mogul, with over 120 victims coming forward to add to the list. According to The Daily Mail, this includes alleged underaged victims, some reported to be as young as 9 years old.

Within the 120 new victims to pop up, 25 are reported to be underage when the alleged abuse happened across the past 25 years. The youngest were 9, 14, and 15 at the time of the alleged assault.

“This individual, who was 9 years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records,” Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee said. “This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal.”

“Other boys were there to audition as well,” the lawyer added. “All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors.”

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, denied the allegations through his lawyer, responding to these latest from Buzbee. “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” Erica Wolff told the outlet. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

These latest allegations follow Combs’ arrest on a federal indictment carrying charges related to sex trafficking. His trial is set to begin on May 5, though the new accusers are also working with law enforcement and reportedly has previously cooperated with FBI officials.

“Drugs were found in their system– weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of,” Buzbee added. “One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research is known as a horse tranquilizer…If you’re out there, and you have been victimized, you are not alone. There is a great strength in numbers.”