Did Kim Kardashian Just Shade Taylor Swift Again?

Kim Kardashian may have just shaded Taylor Swift again and fans are all over it!

Kardashian recently shared a video to her Instagram showing her daughter Chicago wrapped in a snake, seemingly unalarmed by the slithering creature around her neck. But, it was the KKW creators caption that followers questioned the most.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram My brave girl Chicago 🐍 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2019 at 6:45am PDT

Kardashian used the iconic snake emoji which has become a thing during their ongoing feud.

One fan wrote, “You let Chi play with Taylor Swift? Bold. Proud of you,” while someone else posted, “chicago owning Taylor Swift…. WE STAN!!!!”

One commenter disregarded the whole Swift battle and took a direct shot at Jordyn Woods, posting, “I didn’t know Jordyn was back.”

The two icons beef started when Kardashian’s husband Kanye West pushed out his “Famous” song that used lyrics like, “I made that b— [Taylor Swift] famous.”

While West did call Swift to give her a quick heads up that he would be using her in his song with that line, he failed to mention the “b—” part. That’s with his wife came to his defense by posting a recording of Swift and West’s phone conversation, but Swift wasn’t happy about that either because she was unknowingly being recorded.

On top of that, Kardashian released her new fragrance with younger sister Kylie Jenner the same day that Swift dropped her new album. While the fight seems to be between the pop singer and beauty icon, it originally started back in 2009 when West interrupted Swifts during her MTV Video Music Awards when Swift was giving her acceptance speech after winning Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me.”

The Kardashian’s aren’t the only ones Swift is in a back-and-forth with. Scooter Braun recently purchased her former label Big Machine — which includes her entire masters — and that news didn’t go over well with Swift. So, she, in turn, called him out causing a divide among the music industry. However, despite their feud, Braun is still singing her praises over her seventh studio album, Lover.

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” he wrote in a tweet just hours after the drop. “Brilliant album with [Lover]. Congrats [Taylor Swift]. Supporting was always the healthier option. [Brilliant Album] [Brilliant Campaign].”

The new album released on Friday, Aug. 23 and is her first under Republic Records and Taylor Swift Productions. It was also just under two months after Braun gained ownership over Big Machine Records.