Did Jared Leto Really Give 'Suicide Squad' Co-Star Margot Robbie a Dead Rat?

Jared Leto is setting the record straight when it comes to one of the more unsavory rumors regarding his time on the Suicide Squad set, as PEOPLE noted. Around the time that they were filming the movie, it was alleged that Leto embraced his character, the Joker, by sending his co-stars unfortunate gifts, including a supposed dead rat to Margot Robbie. However, in a new interview with GQ, published on Friday, Leto clarified that he never actually gifted his co-star with such an unorthodox item.

When asked about the rumors concerning his gift to Robbie, Leto explained, "I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That's not true." While he didn't gift her a dead rat in Joker fashion, he did send her some more appropriate presents during their time filming Suicide Squad. The Dallas Buyers Club actor continued, "I actually did give her a lot of ... I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing." While Leto was adamant that he had never gifted Robbie with a dead rat, she explained her side of the story when she appeared on The Tonight Show in 2016. At the time, she explained to host Jimmy Fallon that she got a live rat from Leto, not a dead rat as had been rumored.

"At first I thought this was disgusting. But then after that ... I was like, I'm not going to kill him," Robbie explained. "So I ended up keeping him as a pet." The Birds of Prey star continued to explain that she took very good care of her new pet, telling Fallon that she bought the animal "a sweet little playpen, a slide, a hammock and a leash because I wanted to take him to set and walk him around." Although, she did say that it was a different situation with the animal once her landlord "found out" that she was housing the rat. Some of Leto's other Suicide Squad co-stars, including Viola Davis, also recounted some of the less-than-pleasant gifts that they received from him.

"He did some bad things, Jared Leto did," Davis joked to Vanity Fair. "He gave some really horrific gifts. He had a henchman who would come into the rehearsal room, and the henchman came in with a dead pig and plopped it on the table." She added, "And then he walked out. And that was our introduction into Jared Leto. Now I'm terrified just as a person, thinking, 'Is he crazy?' But the second part was, 'Oh, s—, I gotta have my stuff together.'"