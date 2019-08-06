Celebrity

Did Ariana Grande Just Reveal Her Possible New Boyfriend?

Ariana Grande fans have become convinced that the singer has a new man in her life, with the star’s audience having recently begun speculating that Grande is dating Social House member Mikey Foster.

Grande and Social House released their latest collaboration, “Boyfriend,” last week, and the accompanying video, featuring serious chemistry between Grande and Foster, prompted many to wonder whether something was going on between the two.

In the video, Grande and Foster play a couple, with their storyline echoing the song’s story of two people who have feelings for each other but are afraid to fully admit it.

The Blast reported on Saturday that the two are indeed dating, and a source told PEOPLE the same.

Grande brought Social House to the stage during her set at Lollapalooza on Sunday night, with the trio performing their collaboration in front of an audience for the first time. In addition to “Boyfriend,” Social House also co-produced Grande’s recent hits “thank u, next” and “7 Rings.”

The Grammy winner previously spoke about her expected relationship status for 2019 in a pair of January tweets in which she responded to an article with the headline, “Who is Ariana Grande NOW?!”

She followed that by joking that she wouldn’t be dating anyone for a good while.

The Florida native split from the late rapper Mac Miller in May 2018 and began dating comedian Pete Davidson weeks later. Grande and Davidson got engaged in June and split in October, one month after Miller passed away from an accidental overdose.

