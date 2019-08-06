Did Ariana Grande Just Reveal Her Possible New Boyfriend?

Ariana Grande fans have become convinced that the singer has a new man in her life, with the star’s audience having recently begun speculating that Grande is dating Social House member Mikey Foster.

Grande and Social House released their latest collaboration, “Boyfriend,” last week, and the accompanying video, featuring serious chemistry between Grande and Foster, prompted many to wonder whether something was going on between the two.

In the video, Grande and Foster play a couple, with their storyline echoing the song’s story of two people who have feelings for each other but are afraid to fully admit it.

now when are we gonna stop acting like we all dont know ariana and mikey are dating https://t.co/Eb59H2prGS — krystal (@ghostinknowles) July 29, 2019

yeah maybe i do ship Ariana and Mikey pic.twitter.com/0C1Ltf03Sr — 𝐥𝐲𝐝𝐢𝐚 ♡ 16 DAYS | fan account (@vibintears) July 29, 2019

not to be THAT annoying bitch and bandwagon on the rumours about ariana apparently dating mikey but the fact that she fed into the rumours more by putting the song title ‘boyfriend’ on him when it could’ve been ANYWHERE and the way he’s holding her ain’t helping djsjjsjsjs 😭 pic.twitter.com/IysImJD6Cm — sophia 🏹 (@explicitneedy) July 30, 2019

mikey and ariana after the boyfriend mv is released and it leaves everyone confused if they’re dating or notpic.twitter.com/q0RlnlQPfd — 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 | 𝟏𝟖 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 ♡ (@gabidemarlily) July 31, 2019

ariana cropped out her and mikey holding hands lmao pic.twitter.com/Vvq7PYswv4 — cecilia˚✧♡ (@gwsgrandee) July 30, 2019

The Blast reported on Saturday that the two are indeed dating, and a source told PEOPLE the same.

Grande brought Social House to the stage during her set at Lollapalooza on Sunday night, with the trio performing their collaboration in front of an audience for the first time. In addition to “Boyfriend,” Social House also co-produced Grande’s recent hits “thank u, next” and “7 Rings.”

The Grammy winner previously spoke about her expected relationship status for 2019 in a pair of January tweets in which she responded to an article with the headline, “Who is Ariana Grande NOW?!”

can they tell me too ? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

She followed that by joking that she wouldn’t be dating anyone for a good while.

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

The Florida native split from the late rapper Mac Miller in May 2018 and began dating comedian Pete Davidson weeks later. Grande and Davidson got engaged in June and split in October, one month after Miller passed away from an accidental overdose.

