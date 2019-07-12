Diane Keaton Reveals She Hasn’t Dated Anyone in 35 Years

Living legend Diane Keaton revealed in a new interview that she has not dated anyone in at least 35 years. The 73-year-old has never been married, even after decades of relationships with famous co-stars. At this point, she only has “male friends,” but never dates.

Keaton told InStyle guys do not even ask her out now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Never. All right?” she said with a laugh. “Let’s just get that straight. That one’s important. I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates.”

She was then asked if she wants to go on a date, but said no. “I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah,” she joked.

Keaton famously had relationships with Woody Allen, Warren Beatty and Al Pacino, but never tied the knot. She has two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, both of whom are adopted.

In an interview with PEOPLE in May, Keaton said she never wanted to be a wife.

“I think that I’m strange. I don’t know anything, and I haven’t learned. Getting older hasn’t made me wiser,” she said.

“[I’m not sad] because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect,” Keaton added of her single status. “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’re happy about it, too.”

Keaton joked that there is “something missing in me,” a “nurturing” quality she would need if she was married.

“When I was young, I was looking to be loved by these extraordinary people,” Keaton told PEOPLE of her relationships with famous men. “I think I should not have been so seduced by talent. When you’re both doing the same job, it’s not so great. I should have found just a nice human being, kind of a family guy.”

Elsewhere in her InStyle interview, Keaton declared her love of Instagram, even admitting she reads comments and will respond to fans.

“It’s just fun for me to go into my files,” Keaton explained. “I get to share things in that way — harmless kind of stuff. There was something that was going on with me when I did that hat video, and I just thought, “Oh, what the hell?” Because you’re always trying to think of ideas.”

Keaton has an Oscar for Annie Hall and was nominated three more times. While she could be taking things easy, she has made at least one movie every year since 2010. Her most recent movie is Poms, in which she plays a cheerleader at a retirement community. The comedy was released in May.

Poms was not a hit, but that won’t stop Keaton.

“What else am I going to do? And also, I’ve had so many nexts,” Keaton told InStyle. “How many more nexts am I going to get?”

Photo credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images