‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Felicity Huffman College Admission Scandal Possible Sentencing Details Revealed

Prosecutors want Felicity Huffman to serve up to one month in prison. The actress reportedly could face one month in prison, followed by 12 months of supervised release as well as a $20,000 fine if a judge follows the recommendations from federal prosecutors handling her case about her involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal.

PEOPLE reported Huffman asked the judge through her legal representation for one year of probation and community service. She reportedly had 27 people write letters of support to the judge, including husband William H. Macy and Eva Longoria, who co-starred with Huffman in the ABC hit series Desperate Housewives.

The Otherhood actress pleaded guilty on May 13 to her role in the controversy in which she paid $15,000 to get a proctor to correct the answers on her daughter Sofia’s SAT. She was indicted along with 50 other people, including Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, back in March.

Huffman announced her decision to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in April.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

Reports surfaced back in May that Huffman broke down in court as she explained to the judge that her daughter had been seeing a neuropsychologist since she was eight and had received extra time on exams since she was 11.

She added that the request to change the venue of the test was not part of the scheme and that neither the neuropsychologist or her daughter were aware of the fraud.

“I just didn’t want to create the impression that the neuropsychologist had any involvement because she, like my daughter, didn’t have any knowledge of my actions, of what I had done,” she said.

Loughlin and Giannulli famously refused a plea bargain earlier this year and are now awaiting trial. After pleading not guilty the couple was hit with another charge which could add up to 20 years in prison to their sentence should they be found guilty.

Huffman will receive her official sentence on Sept. 13. Loughlin and Giannulli are expected to return to court later this year.