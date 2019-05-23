‘Designated Survivor’ Star Lauren Holly Remembers Luke Perry: ‘Such a Genuine, Nice Guy’

Designated Survivor star Lauren Holly remembers late Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry as “such a genuine, nice guy” in a new interview with PopCulture.com.

“The thing about it is that it’s so devastating to me because I’ve known Luke for years and years and years. We grew up in the business together,” the former Picket Fences star said. “And he was such a genuine, nice guy, that really cared about people.”

“It was so shocking,” Holly said of Perry’s death. “I think it hit me not only because we’re the same age and it just seems crazy, but just the fact that it was him. It just broke my heart. It was just the saddest thing. I loved him.”

Holly, 55, later described Perry as “just a normal, good guy. That’s just who he was.”

Holly and Perry only worked together professionally once, co-starring in the 2010 disaster movie The Final Storm. However, the two were very close, prompting Holly to write an emotional post on Instagram after his death. She shared a photo of the two stars together from a convention.

“It really hit me about Luke. Knew each other a long time. One of my funniest/craziest set memories I shared with him,” Holly wrote on March 5. “I love this post because it reminded me how happy we were to see each other. Always a gabfest with tons of laughs. I’ll miss you.”

Perry died on March 4 at age 52, just days after suffering a major stroke. He was best known for playing Dylan McKay on Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210. He later became known as Archie Andrews’ father, Fred Andrews, on The CW’s Riverdale.

Perry’s family said the actor died surrounded by his children, Jack and Sophia, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, his mother, step-father, brother, sister and other family and friends.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” his family said.

After his death, dozens of colleagues shared touching stories of working with Perry and how surprised they were by his death.

“One thing about Luke that always struck me was the way he talked about his life. He had so many good stories, and he saw them as chapters in his life,” Perry’s Riverdale co-star Mark Conseulos told Esquire. “He recalled them with such fondness, even if it was a s—y time. He always found the wit and humor in these crazy situations. He always found the beauty in it.”

Perry is the only 90210 co-star who will not be seen in the upcoming FOX limited series BH90210, which debuts on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

