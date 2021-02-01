'Descendants' Star Dove Cameron Debuts Pink Short Hair for Birthday

✖

Dove Cameron switched things up for her birthday this month. Turning 25-years-old on Jan. 15, the Disney Channel star gave her Instagram followers quite the surprise with a new hair style. Captioning a photo of herself “It’s my birthday,” Cameron turned heads after revealing her new look featuring shorter pink hair, a look she had previously done in 2019. The post has collected more than 3.3 million likes and is approaching 40,000 comments.

The pink didn’t seem to stay in for too long, however, as her posts in the days since have seen her return to her natural color though still rocking the shorter hair. The new look comes about a month after The Descendants star revealed that she had split from Thomas Doherty after dating for four years. Their split actually occurred in October but was not confirmed by either party until about two months later. Calling it an “incredibly difficult” decision to make, Dove said the two will remain friends as they move on in life in two different directions.

Cameron is currently set to star in Apple TV+ musical series called Schmigadoon! that will also star Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Kay and Fred Armisen. She also was tagged to appear in the cast of Isaac, a 2021 psychological thriller that will mark her fifth movie and first as a non-voice actor since Dumplin’ in 2018. After appearing in a few episodes here and there, Cameron first gained prominence as the lead actress in the Liv and Maddie Disney Channel series that ran for four seasons across 2013 to 2017. In 2015, she was cast as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent, in The Descendants, a role that she would for all three films, including Descendents 3 in 2019. The popular Disney movies also featured the late Cameron Boyce, an actor that Cameron had grown close to over the years. Following his death at just 20-years-old, Cameron said she was more than devastated to learn about his passing, “If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of pain that I was feeling, I would use it.” She also got a tattoo after his death to honor Boyce.

The Seattle, Washington native also has dabbled with a music career. She was signed to a label in 2018 and released her debut EP the following year. The album contained two songs called “Bloodshot” and “Waste.”