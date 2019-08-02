‘Descendants 3’: Dove Cameron’s Photo of ‘Family’ With Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce Has Fans Gushing

Dove Cameron was feeling sentimental ahead of the Descendants 3 premiere on Friday night. The actress shared behind the scenes photos featuring late co-star Cameron Boyce, which delighted fans. The first photo appeared on Cameron’s Instagram on Thursday. She reposted the image from her mom’s page, according to her caption, which shows Cameron, Boyce and two others laughing in what appears to be a rehearsal space.

Commenters shared kind words for Cameron as well as their delight at seeing smiling photos of Boyce.

“Memories are forever,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Cameron is a lovely person, I miss him so much,” another added.

“It gonna be different watching [Descendants 3] knowing that cameron is not here anymore,” a third Instagram user said. “…honestly it hurts a lot… i used to wake up early every morning just to watch an episode of JESSIE and watch him making me laugh … and when I found out that he died i broke in millions of pieces.”

“[I don’t know] how I’m supposed to watch descendants on Friday without crying,” someone else commented.

On Friday, ahead of the premiere, Cameron shared another picture from the set. In it, she appeared to be sitting in Boyce’s lap, holding hands with co-star Sofia Carson who was seated next to BooBoo Stewart.

“my family. big night tonight,” she captioned the image.

“This is for you cam,” one commenter said.

“Tonight is for Cameron and his family,” another added.

“Cam is watching from the best seat in the house,” a third person wrote in the Instagram comments.

Cameron has been open about her grief after Boyce’s death. She recently talked with Seventeen about the moment she learned of her co-star’s passing, revealing that her mom broke the news to her.

“When I heard about Cameron, I had just woken up early in a London hotel room to the sound of my phone ringing off the hook,” she recalled. “I was nervous about why I could be getting so many texts and calls, so I only looked at my mother’s text. I knew she would be the gentlest, and the most concise, whatever it was.”

Cameron said that her mom’s text “explained what had happened and I immediately phoned Booboo, who had already called me twice. We just sobbed without speaking. If there was a word stronger than devastated that could describe the depth of pain that I was feeling, I would use it.”

She continues to lean on her co-stars, including Stewart, following Boyce’s death. She told the magazine she, Stewart and Carson continue to text in the same group chat that once included Boyce. His number is still in the chat, which has been active for years.

“Me, Booboo, Cam and Sofia still have our core 4 group chat active and open, as we have for 5 years,” Cameron told Seventeen. “It’s hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.’ Or ‘are you eating?’ Or ‘how are we all today?’ I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this.”

Boyce died suddenly on July 6 amid a battle with epilepsy. He was 20 years old.