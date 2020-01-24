Derek Hough Weighs in on Video of Sister Julianne Hough Undergoing Energy Healing

Goop’s new Netflix series, The Goop Lab, premiered on Netflix on Friday, and one episode features Julianne Hough joining Goop staffers to try out “somatic energy healing.” This week, the former Dancing With the Stars pro participated in the same practice with chiropractor and bodyworker John Amaral at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and on Thursday, The B— Bible podcast host Jackie Schimmel Haas posted a clip of Hough undergoing the healing at the event.

In the clip, the pro dancer lies face down on a table as the energy healer stands over her.

“There’s always a huge dissipation of energy and a feeling of release, freedom,” Amaral says as Hough screams and writhes on the table. “Expression of emotion may happen when they system moves when energy was stored or bound up in the muscles because it dissipates.”

“Gonna tell my kids this is ‘The Exorcist,’” Schimmel Hass joked in her caption, adding, “Policy Guideline Disclaimer: I aspire to such flexibility and mind body connection and hope to have similar orgasmic experience at Kinrgy. Love and light.)”

“I thought the same thing when I first saw it too!” Hough commented.

Hough’s brother, Derek Hough, also commented on the video, musing that the alternative practice may look “whacky,” but is worth exploring.

“This stuff looks whacky and crazy but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience,” he wrote. “Maybe ahead of its time but worth an open mind.”

“I’m forever grateful to have John by my side helping me connect physically, emotionally and energetically back to my true essence,” Hough was quoted as saying on Amaral’s website. “It’s comforting to know that with all the different outlets out there, I can trust John in providing information and resources to help me ‘simply’ understand my journey into the unknown.”

Hough’s husband, Brooks Laich, Maria Menounous and Carrie Ann Inaba are also quoted on the site.

The Goop Lab consists of six half-hour long episodes in which Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and her staff learn about and test drive a number of wellness treatments including psychedelics, psychic mediums and more. Each episode focuses on a different topic and features interviews with experts in the field, often conducted by Paltrow and Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, and Paltrow also participated in the energy healing treatment.

