Derek Hough Reveals He Suffered Gruesome Injury on ‘Holidays With the Houghs’

Former Dancing With the Stars pro and World of Dance judge, Derek Hough is a true performer who clearly lives through the renowned showbiz phrase, “the show must go on.” While the 34-year-old was recently seen in the NBC Christmas special, Holidays With the Houghs alongside his sister, Julianne, he revealed that while dancing and starring in the festive event, he actually suffered a gruesome and painful injury that no one at home had noticed.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show this past month, Hough revealed that during a performance in the musical numbers of the show, he had injured himself in a dance sequence and ripped a hamstring.

“The very first move of the special I came out and did a little James Brown split and I ripped my hamstring,” Hough said while sitting beside his sister on the daytime talk show. However, Hough didn’t let that stop him. Admitting that he came up with a quick solution backstage to get himself back into a rhythm amid the pain, he decided to tape it up with “duct tape, and then just kept going.”

Though it was just a temporary fix, he shared it was so painful, he was almost close to tears during the show’s introduction. “Luckily you can’t really tell but … the tears rolling down my eyes while I’m smiling,” the pro-dancer said.

Shortly after the festive event, the siblings took to Instagram to share their gratitude to fans and friends who took part in the special with them, with Julianne sharing how the whole thing was a “magical experience” despite the minor setback.

Hough has had an eventful few months. In addition to the torn hamstring, Hough endured a “severe” and “sharp pain” in his abdomen this past November that led to emergency surgery in removing his appendix after things just didn’t feel “right.” In a video shared to the network, Hough explained just what happened with a plethora of fans and followers coming out in support of his recovery.

Following the admission, Hough admitted he was doing much better and recovering in a most unique way by singing a way different tune than others in the recuperation process.