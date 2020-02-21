‘World of Dance’ Judge Derek Hough Gives Update on Sister Julianne Following Viral Energy Healing Video (Exclusive)

Less than a month after Derek Hough‘s sister and former Dancing With the Stars alum, Julianne Hough let out a stunning scream in a video that went viral, the World of Dance judge is now admitting he too has experienced something similar. In the video, Julianne endured an experimental healing procedure designed to release waves of stored emotion through movement. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Hough is now opening up about the demonstration that caught social media’s attention.

“Oh, I’ve absolutely experienced that,” Hough said before expressing it’s a topic that’s difficult to explain. “It’s hard to explain sometimes… there is an episode, actually, on Goop [on Netflix]… and they explain all that very in detail and very, very good.”

It’s no secret Hough and his sister, Julianne are close with the doting brother sharing nothing but positive words about her since their foray into the public spotlight. When asked how she’s been doing following divorce rumors, Hough had nothing but good things to say.

“Oh, she’s crushing it! She’s doing incredible,” the 34-year-old revealed. “She’s on tour with Oprah right now. She’s been amazing. Amazing things, really doing extraordinary work.”

Hough has some exciting things in store for this year, including returning as a judge on Season 4 of World of Dance, alongside Neyo and Jennifer Lopez. But he also has a new show called Derek Hough: No Limit in Vegas to start this summer.

“I’m so excited. It’s always been a dream to have,” he said about his upcoming Vegas show. “Especially for me, I’m going to be at the Flamingo Hotel, and it’s an iconic, nostalgic room where the Rat Pack performed, and Don and Reed were together for 10 years, so I’m hoping to continue that good energy that they brought.”

Hough says he’ll have his “live band, live music, incredible dancers” and is more than ready to create some awesome energy.

While speaking with PopCulture.com, Hough highlighted “The Future of Good” program after he teamed up with U.S. Cellular — a program designed to recognize six extraordinary young humanitarians and reward them with $10,000 to further their cause.

“It’s awesome. It’s really amazing. It’s inspiring. And reading the stories and reading about what the youth have done for their communities, and at such a young age too, it’s just really, truly extraordinary,” he said.

“I think it’s important because, especially at a time where it feels there’s so much bad going on, I think that, in the expression that the bad is always available, but so is the good,” he explained on why he found it important to partner with the company.

Hough, Lopez and Neyo are currently filming Season 4 World of Dance and says this year, there will be a slight change to the format and is excited for fans to see.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images