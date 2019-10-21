Does New Dennis Quaid Ring Photo Suggest He’s Engaged?

Is Dennis Quaid engaged? TMZ published a photo of the 65-year-old and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Lauren Savoie, who posed with a diamond ring on her engagement finger. The news outlet reports that the photo was taken Friday night in Oahu, Hawaii, minutes after Quaid proposed to her at Turtle Bay.

In the photo, Savoie and Quaid pose with a couple who had reportedly just gotten married. Savoie put the ring on full display, propping her left hand up on her friend’s arm while Quaid stood smiling on her other side.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Quaid and Savoie got engaged on Friday. Photos of the two at a screening of Midway in Honolulu on Sunday showed Savoie with an engagement ring.

The Parent Trap star and the PhD student at the University of Texas have been dating since June following Quaid’s split from his longtime girlfriend Santa Auzina, with whom he was last photographed in December 2018.

Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, was previously her class valedictorian at Pepperdine University. During her time at the university, she reportedly dated actor Jeremy Piven, according to PEOPLE. She then went on to earn her master’s degree at the University of Notre Dame and is currently working toward her PhD in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business.

During Quaid’s previous relationship with Auzina, he told Us Weekly in December that he would “never count anything out” in regards to marrying the French-Canadian model, detailing the normal activities they did together.

“We love to go to dinner. I love to go to dinner at Catch, that’s our favorite restaurant. Love that place,” he said at the time of Auzina. “Or just make a special night where we’re on the road. Go someplace and have her find a great restaurant that she really wants to go to. Or something like going to The Nutcracker with the kids. Whatever it is to get out.”

Savoie has shared plenty of photos with Quaid via her Instagram profile, which is set to private. PEOPLE reported in June that she posted a shot of them with their arms wrapped around each other, captioned, “Never been happier.”

She also reportedly wrote that she “loved this man” in a photo from May in which they kissed underneath their hats next to a body of water.

Quaid and ex-wife Kimberly Buffington divorced in 2016 following 12 years of marriage. Buffington cited irreconcilable differences and requested spousal support when she filed for divorce in Los Angeles, according to court documents. They finalized the divorce in April 2018, agreeing to share joint physical custody of their twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, 11, but Buffington was awarded 75 percent of their time.

Quaid was previously married to Meg Ryan, with whom he has a 27-year-old son, Jack, until their 2001 divorce after 10 years of marriage. Before his marriage to Ryan, Quaid was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983.