Dennis Quaid, 65, Dating Laura Savoie, 26, After Split From Longtime Girlfriend

Dennis Quaid has a brand new lady in his life. The 65-year-old actor is dating 26-year-old PhD student Laura Savoie, multiple news outlets report.

Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is a PhD candidate at the University of Texas at Austin and previously was her class’ valedictorian at Pepperdine University. During her time at Pepperdine, she reportedly dated actor Jeremy Piven, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She then went on to earn her master’s degree at the University of Notre Dame. She’s currently working toward her PhD in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business and is expected to graduate in 2021.

The couple, who have reportedly been dating for the past few months, were photographed together on May 14 after enjoying a meal at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

It’s unclear when or why Quaid split from his former longtime girlfriend Santa Auzina, with whom he was last photographed in December 2018.

He told Us Weekly in December that he would “never count anything out” in regards to marrying the French-Canadian model, detailing the normal activities they did together.

“We love to go to dinner. I love to go to dinner at Catch, that’s our favorite restaurant. Love that place,” he said at the time of Auzina. “Or just make a special night where we’re on the road. Go someplace and have her find a great restaurant that she really wants to go to. Or something like going to The Nutcracker with the kids. Whatever it is to get out.”

Neither Savoie nor representatives for Quaid have commented on the relationship.

Savoie has shared plenty of photos with her new beau via her Instagram profile, which is set to private. PEOPLE reports that her most recent snap of the pair was a shot of them with their arms wrapped around each other, captioned, “Never been happier.”

She also reportedly wrote that she “loved this man” in a photo from May in which they kissed underneath their hats next to a body of water.

Quaid was dating Auzina, 32, until recently. They dated for a little over two years, beginning after Quaid split from his wife of 12 years, Kimberly Buffington, 47, in 2016.

Buffington reportedly cited irreconcilable differences and requested spousal support when she filed for divorce in Los Angeles, according to court documents. They finalized the divorce in April 2018, agreeing to share joint physical custody of their twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, 11, but Buffington was awarded 75 percent of their time.

Quaid maintained ownership of their home in Austin, Texas.

The Day After Tomorrow actor was previously married to Meg Ryan, with whom he has a 27-year-old son, Jack, until their 2001 divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Before his marriage to Ryan, Quaid was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983.