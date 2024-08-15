'Love Island': Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Split After Five Years Together

One of Love Island U.K.'s couples has decided to part ways. Molly-Mae Hague, the 25-year-old influencer with 7.9 million Instagram followers, dropped the news on Aug. 14, revealing that she and Tommy Fury have ended their five-year relationship. This breakup comes as a surprise to many, given that the couple had recently commemorated the first anniversary of their engagement.

Hague took to her Instagram Stories to share the announcement with her followers. In her statement, she wrote, via People, "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

The influencer said she was thankful for the couple's daughter, Bambi, whom they welcomed into the world in January 2023. "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter," Hague stated. "Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority."

Acknowledging the support of their fans throughout their journey, Hague added, "I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all." She concluded her message by requesting privacy during this time, indicating that she would return to social media "when it feels right."

Tommy Fury, also 25, echoed Hague's sentiments in his own statement released an hour later. The professional boxer wrote, "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship. The past 5 years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority." Like Hague, Fury also appealed for discretion, stating, "Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

The couple's love story began in 2019 when they met on the fifth season of the popular reality show Love Island U.K. Their on-screen romance propelled them to runner-up status in the season finale. In the final episode, their declarations of love became an instant classic, with Hague's words, "I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet," even being immortalized as a neon sign in their shared home.

Following their stint on Love Island, Hague and Fury's relationship seemed to go from strength to strength. They moved in together in Manchester, England, in 2019, and later purchased their dream home in 2022. Their journey took another significant step when they announced Hague's pregnancy in September 2022.

For the couple's engagement in July 2023, Fury orchestrated an elaborate surprise, convincing Hague she was embarking on a brand trip to Ibiza. Instead, he proposed in a breathtaking clifftop setting surrounded by white roses.

Hague and Fury's relationship has been a source of fascination for many, partly due to their status as arguably the most high-profile couple to emerge from Love Island. Hague, born in Stevenage and raised in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, has built a significant following and enjoyed a successful career as an influencer. She even served as the creative director for fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing until last year.

Fury, born and raised in Manchester, comes from a family of boxers. He is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and has carved out his own career in the ring. The couple recently appeared in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys, which primarily focused on Tyson's family life but also gave viewers a glimpse into Tommy and Molly-Mae's relationship.