Demi Moore Took Extreme Measures to Lose Weight After Welcoming Daughter Scout

'I put so much pressure on myself. And I did have experiences of being told to lose weight,' the actress recalled.

Demi Moore is opening up about her weight loss journey. In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, The Substance star, 61, discussed the "crazy" and "ridiculous" workout regimen she adopted following the birth of her second child, Scout Willis, with her now ex-husband Bruce Willis in 1991.

"I put so much pressure on myself," Moore said. "And I did have experiences of being told to lose weight and all of those. While they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it's what I did to myself because of that."

Shortly after welcoming Scout, Moore, who was living in Malibu at the time, began work on her 1993 erotic thriller Indecent Proposal. Feeling pressure to lose her baby weight, the actress said she picked up an intense fitness regime that included biking to and from the Indecent Proposal set at the Paramount Pictures lot in Hollywood, which totaled around 60 miles each day. She juggled the extreme fitness routine with her 12-hour shoots and caring for a baby.

"I think [Scout] was, like, five or six months old when we were shooting," Moore said. "I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer with a headlamp, biking all the way to Paramount, even on location where we were shooting, then shooting a full day which is usually a 12-hour day and then starting all over again."

Reflecting on those long days and intense workouts, Moore told CBS Sunday Morning, "even just the idea of, like, what I did to my body, it's, like, so crazy, so ridiculous." Although Moore said that in hindsight losing her baby weight "didn't matter that much," she said that at the time, getting back to her pre-baby body was "everything" to her.

As she approaches her 62nd birthday in November, Moore said her relationship with her weight has changed. Asked what she thinks when she looks in the mirror, the actress said, "it fluctuates. Some days I look and I'm like, 'Wow. That's pretty good.' And some days, I catch myself dissecting, hyper-focusing on, you know, things that I don't like." However, Moore said that "the difference is, now I can catch myself. I can go, 'Yeah, I don't like that loose skin. But, you know, it is what it is. So, I'm gonna make the best of what is, as opposed to chasing what isn't.'"

Along with Scout, 33, Moore also shares daughters Rumer, 36, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband.