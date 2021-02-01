Demi Moore Shares Backstage Look at Fendi Facial Routine Behind Transformation Speculation

✖

Demi Moore shared another photo from her time in Paris last week, showing off her "pre-show prep." Moore walked the catwalk during Kim Jones' Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week, and the photos from the event concerned fans. The Ghost star looked very different, but another photo from that same day showed her looking like her usual self. Moore opened Jones' show, modeling one of his couture collection looks as part of his Spring/Summer 2021 line.

The new photo showed Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis in the foreground, with Moore behind her. Both wore face masks as they looked into Cara Delevingne's camera. "Pre-show prep," she wrote in the caption, adding a credit for Delevingne. Many of Moore's fans loved the photo, adding heart emojis in many of their comments.

After photos from Tuesday's show surfaced, fans started wildly speculating about plastic surgery, although Moore herself has not commented on the situation. She later shared a photo of herself with Jones and models Kate Moss and Christy Turlington, possibly taken on the same day as the show. Moore looked like her usual self in the picture. "A lot of testing went into this group hug," Moore wrote. "Loved being part of the [Fendi] show with you [Turlington] and [Moss]. Thank you [Jones]."

Several plastic surgeons speculated that something might have gone wrong with Moore. "My first thought was, ‘OMG is this real? Is she making a funny expression or awful makeup contouring?'" celebrity injector Heather Roher told OK! Magazine. "Her cheeks appear to be overfilled, causing the filler to migrate downward to the corner of her mouth. She appears to have no fat in the lower face, almost like she has had her buccal fat removed."

Pam Agullo, M.D., told the outlet she was "left speechless" by Moore's look. “She had always managed to achieve an ageless gorgeousness, but this time, I believe she has gone way over the top,” Agullo said of the actress. "Her features look completely exaggerated and out of proportion, most probably achieved with fillers to the cheekbones and a buccal fat pad removal to give her that chiseled look."

Moore has been the target of plastic surgery speculation in the past. During a 2010 interview with Elle, she admitted to having some work done, but nothing as extreme as what tabloids claimed. "It feels like school-yard name-calling a lot of the time. It hurts," she said of the rumors. "You know what? Maybe one day I'll go under the knife. It just irritates me that people are constantly saying how much I've spent on plastic surgery."