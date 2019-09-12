Demi Moore Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage With Ashton Kutcher’s Baby

Demi Moore’s autobiography Inside Out will finally be published later this month and promises to show the public a never-before-seen side of the private superstar. In one part of the book, Moore revealed she suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with The Ranch actor Ashton Kutcher. Moore, 56, also details her drug and alcohol abuse, and the impact it had on her family.

Moore started dating Kutcher in 2003 and they married two years later, despite a 15-year age gap.

According to the New York Times, Moore wrote that she enjoyed “a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

Before they got married, Moore became pregnant with a girl she hoped to name Chaplin Ray. Unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage six months into the pregnancy. Moore started drinking again, blaming herself.

During their marriage, the couple looked into fertility treatments, but it did not work. She then started abusing Vicodin, before learning Kutcher cheated on her.

Kutcher and Moore divorced in 2011, and he later married Mila Kunis in 2015. Kutcher did not comment on Moore’s book.

Moore signed with Harper Collins to write a memoir almost a decade ago, and it is finally scheduled to be released on Sept. 24. She revealed to the New York Times that her decision to write the memoir came at one of the darkest moments in her life.

In 2012, Moore suffered a seizure after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide during a party with daughter Rumer Willis. Moore’s lifestyle alienated her from daughters Scout and Tallulah, so her plan to structure her memoir on her relationship with her daughters was falling apart. She also experienced autoimmune and digestive problems.

“Part of my life was clearly unraveling,” Moore told the Times. “I had no career… No relationship.”

Slowly, Moore started getting her life back together, reconciling with her daughters. Two years ago, she finally decided to get serious about writing Inside Out and joined New Yorker staff writer Ariel Levy to finish it. Moore’s daughters, all with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also had a chance to request changes, but they chose not to.

“It’s challenging because she’s making this amazing effort to put out the most vulnerable moments of her life,” Scout told the Times. “It just happens that it also coincides with some of the most challenging and traumatic times of mine.”

“It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” Moore said of the writing process. “There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.”

Aside from her memoir, the two-time Golden Globe nominee is signed to star in USA Network’s upcoming adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World. She will also be seen on the big screen in the horror/comedy Corporate Animals, which opens on Sept. 20 and co-stars Jessica Williams and Ed Helms.

When asked if Inside Out is meant to help her get more movie roles, Moore dismissed that idea.

“It’s more of an awakening than a comeback,” she told the Times.

Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images