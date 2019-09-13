Demi Moore Poses Nude for ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ and Talks Past Drug Abuse

For the first time in 30 years, Demi Moore is posing nude for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and in an interview for the magazine she opened up and talked about her past drug abuse. The cover image features Moore sitting poolside wearing nothing but a pink Lynn Paik hat and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. She’s flashing a beautiful smile as her long dark hair falls down around her back and shoulders. Inside the issue, Moore chats with her close friend, and former Girls star, Lena Dunham, about several moments of her life, including when she overcame drug addiction.

According to the Hollywood icon, she got sober in her 20s, relapsed in her 40s, and then got clean again in her 50s. “In retrospect, what I realized is that when I opened the door [again], it was just giving my power away.”

“I guess I would think of it like this: It was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment. And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in… some pain.”

Moore also shared some of the wisdom she’s learned through the years, saying, “Everything that occurs in our individual lives informs us. Shifting, molding, presenting the opportunities for the exact purpose to get us where we are in the present time. Whatever that may be.”

“All the projecting of who they think I am [were] the very things that were pushing me out of two elements: my comfort zone, and my control,” she added, addressing how the media has depicted her in the past. “[They were] trying to get me to let go and really be who I am. And I don’t think that I knew how to do that.”

In addition to her still lively acting career, Moore will be releasing her memoir Inside Out on September 24. It will be available wherever books are sold.