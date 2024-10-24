Rob Lowe Reveals Past Relationship With Demi Moore

Rob Lowe and Demi Moore’s romance in 1986’s About Last Night wasn’t just an on-screen fling. During an Oct. 22 appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 60, revealed that he and Moore, 61, “briefly had a thing” while members of the Brat Pack in the ‘80s, during which they co-starred in the 1986 rom-com and 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire.

While reminiscing about that period of his life, Lowe was candidly asked by Ripa, “did you have a crush on her? Did you guys ever date? Did you all date each other? Was it like, just — was it a big romp?” After joking that it was a “big, big sex orgy” amongst the cast of St. Elmo’s Fire, the actor got more serious as he opened up about his romantic history with Moore.

“I mean, Demi and I briefly — I’m not telling tales out of school — we briefly had a thing,” he revealed. “Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable.”

According to Lowe, his romance with Moore took place before her engagement to fellow Brat Pack member and St. Elmo’s Fire co-star Emilio Estevez. She and Estevez later called off their engagement in 1986. She went on to marry Bruce Willis, with whom she shares daughters Rumer Willis, 36, Scout Willis, 33, in 1987. The couple divorced in 2000. Lowe, meanwhile, married Sheryl Berkoff in 1991. They share sons Matthew Lowe, 31, and John Owen Lowe, 28.

Although Lowe and Moore long ago moved on from their brief romance, the actor told Ripa that they have remained friends. According to Lowe, they even communicate via text about a potential St. Elmo’s Fire sequel, with Deadline having reported in June that Sony is looking into producing a new version of the classic 1985 coming-of-age movie.

“It’s moving along,” Lowe said of the project. “It’s going a little more slowly than I would have liked, but that’s a good thing because we’re trying to find the right, writer and the right story.”

Lowe also confirmed that everyone from the original movie – himself, Moore, Esteves, Ally Sheedy, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, and Mare Winningham – are “on board” for the project and “excited.”

According to Deadline, the sequel is set to follow the events of the 1985 coming-of-age dramedy, which focused on the transitional period of life for a group of recent college graduates. Lowe said the movie “as a hit in its time because it spoke to where we all were in our lives,” adding that I think the theme of St. Elmo’s Fire today is that it’s never too late for happiness…all the things that you deal with as you get to our ages, this is an opportunity to explore those themes with characters that people know and love. “I actually think there’s a lot to be said about why we’re doing it and I’m super excited about it.”