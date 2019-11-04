Demi Moore Details ‘Emotional’ Phone Call From Ex Bruce Willis That Left Her in Tears

Demi Moore is getting candid about a conversation that she and her ex-husband Bruce Willis had that left the actress in tears. Moore, who recently wrote her tell-all book “Inside-Out”, was getting ready for an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when the Die Hard actor called to tell her how proud he was of her, leading both Hollywood stars into an emotional conversation.

“I was getting ready to do Jimmy Fallon live the other night, and I was in the dressing room and my phone rand, and it was Bruce,” she revealed on the Netflix podcast: Present Company with Krista Smith.

“I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional. He said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ I, too, then became very emotional, and I’m not a crier … [but] to be walking out and [have] that encouragement, it just really meant so much, so much to me.”

Moore recently appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new book where she revealed to fans that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 15 when out a bar one night. When she went home, she discovered a man who she and her mother knew inside their apartment with a key.

“It was rape,” she wrote. “And a devastating betrayal, revealed by the man’s cruel question: ‘How does it feel to be whored out by your mother for $500?’”

She detailed in the interview that she didn’t believe her mother “sold her” that night.

“I think, in my deep heart, no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction,” she said. “But she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

She admitted in her memoir that her mother would bring her out to bars at such a young age so that men would notice them following her parents divorce. She continued to detail her mom and dad’s alcoholism as well as her mother’s suicide attempts in which she witness at an early age. She then discovered that the man she thought was her biological father, was not, which added more trauma to her plate.

By the time she married Willis, the former pair had three kids together, but following their divorce, she was led down a dark path yet again. It took her years before she was on speaking terms with both Willis and her daughters. Now that they’re on good terms again, the 64-year-old’s phone call to his ex-wife meant a lot more to her given the circumstances.