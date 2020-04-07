Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Self-Quarantine Together With Daughters in Matching Pajamas

Exes who quarantine together! Demi Moore and Bruce Willis may have ended their marriage two decades ago, but the former couple is quarantining together with their family. The seemingly-happy reunion was revealed when their youngest daughter, 26-year-old Tallulah Willis, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday in which Moore and Willis wear matching green striped pajamas while smiling for the camera.

In the background of the photo, the couple’s 28-year-old daughter, Scout, posed with one leg in the air beside film director Dillon Buss. Moore and WIllis also share 31-year-old daughter Rumer, who was not shown in the matching pajamas photos, which Tallulah captioned, “Chaotic neutral.” Moore and Willis’ family appears to be making the most of their time in quarantine, with the Indecent Proposal actress sharing a photo of herself, her three daughters and Buss sitting on the floor while looking through family photos at the end of March. “Quarantine crew… working on a family photo project,” Moore captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, but the couple has remained on good terms throughout their split. In Moore’s new memoir Inside Out, she opened up about her relationship with Willis, confessing, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.” She continued, “I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Moore added that the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. …We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.” That relationship continues to this day.

Moore revealed on the Netflix podcast Present Company with Krista Smith in November that she received a phone call from her ex that left her in tears while promoting her memoir. “I was getting ready to do Jimmy Fallon live the other night, and I was in the dressing room and my phone rang, and it was Bruce,” she recalled. “I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional. He said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ I, too, then became very emotional, and I’m not a crier … [but] to be walking out and [have] that encouragement, it just really meant so much, so much to me.”