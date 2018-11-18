Demi Lovato Unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram After Her Cryptic ‘True Friends’ Comment

Demi Lovato fans are speculating the real reason behind the pop star choosing to unfollow friend Selena Gomez.

The singer’s followers noticed that she no longer followed Gomez, months after Gomez herself purged her followers list on social media to keep exclusively big brands she’s partnered with in the past.

Speculation as to what might have led Lovato — who recently finished a three-month long rehab stint following a drug overdose — to break social media ties with Gomez comes as Lovato recently revitalized her social media presence and making a comment about “true friends.”

One fan shared news of the unfollowing on the Instagram feed Daily Celebrity News, as first reported by Hollywood Life, adding the caption: “I won’t blame [Demi Lovato] [for] unfollowing [Selena Gomez] because Sel already is not following Demi, Sel is not following her friends she’s only following business partners like @coach @pumawomen etc…”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer recently inspired conversation after she posted a cryptic comment on a fan’s Instagram page after they wrote that it was “completely unfair to fire Dani (Vitale),’” a reference to the backup dancer who was blamed for Lovato’s relapse at the time of the overdose.

The fan argued that Vitale was “one of the few people who really cares about Demi’s health.”

Lovato responded to the fan’s statement in the comments section writing: “You have no idea what you’re talking about. True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.”

When followers then assumed that the singer was talking about Dani, she later clarified that she was not, writing, “I’m not talking about Dani Vitale.”

With that theory debunked, fans turned their attention to Gomez, who did open up to Elle about Lovato’s overdose in September when Lovato was still in rehab.

“All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I… I love her. I’ve known her since I was 7. So… it’s… that’s what I’ll say.”

As Lovato slowly returns to the spotlight following her overdose, Gomez has been taken a break of her own from the public eye. The “Taki Taki” singer is reportedly seeking treatment in the East Coast following two hospitalizations in October related to her health problems.

She is reportedly receiving dialectic behavior therapy (DBT), which treats various mental health disorders.

As for Lovato, she is reportedly continuing her time off work for the rest of the year and planing a big return in 2019.

“As of now, there’s going to be no work activity for the rest of the year,” a source told Us Weekly recently. “Demi will come back hard in 2019.”