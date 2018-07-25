Demi Lovato Reportedly Took Methamphetamines Before Apparent Overdose, Nurse Says

After Demi Lovato’s representative confirmed the pop star was awake following reports of her hospitalization for a possible drug overdose Tuesday, a source close to the situation says that a nurse told police Lovato was using methamphetamine, according to The Blast.

The news outlet reports that the manner in which Lovato was allegedly using the methamphetamine substances was not clear, but that police reportedly observed and documented evidence of illegal drug use upon their arrival at Lovato’s home Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers reportedly identified drug paraphernalia and drug “remnant” strewn about the 25-year-old’s Hollywood Hills home after responding to the 911 call. Officers reportedly could not identify the possible paraphernalia, so they photographed and documented what they found.

Although police were responding to a call for medical aid rather than a criminal act, Lovato was reportedly uncooperative with responding paramedics and refused to name the drugs she took before she became unconscious.

While it was initially widely reported that Lovato had been hospitalized for a possible heroin overdose, sources from TMZ and The Blast claimed that the substance Lovato allegedly abused was not heroin.

Sources also revealed that Narcan, an emergency medication intended to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was used on the “Sober” singer. The branded nasal spray is able to immediately restore normal breathing in someone who has overdosed on fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers for 30 to 90 minutes.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Lovato’s representative gave an update on her condition after the incident.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

The news comes after ET reported Lovato had reportedly been pulling away from family and friends in the time leading up to her apparent overdose.

“Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around,” the source told the outlet. “People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind.”

“She’s just not in a good place,” the source added.

Lovato has been open about her battle with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders, revealing in a song released this summer that she had relapsed. The song came months after she celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

She performed the song in Lisbon, Portugal at the end of June during her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. She later shared the video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”