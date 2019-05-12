Demi Lovato Stuns on Vacation in Bora Bora With Revealing Look at Life Post-Relapse

Demi Lovato just returned from a heavenly vacation in Bora Bora, and showed off her stunning good looks in paradise.

The “Hot for the Summer” singer took to Instagram Saturday to show off her bikini look during her recent getaway to the tropical island, and couldn’t help but gush about the beautiful scenery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends. Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance [crying laughing emoji],” Lovato wrote on the caption of the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 11, 2019 at 11:29am PDT

Lovato looked amazing as she rocked a leopard-print bikini and stylish sunglasses, showing off her shoulder-length bob hairdo, and posing by the beach, PEOPLE first reported.

Fans of the singer, who has been staying largely out of the spotlight since she suffered an overdose in June 2018, and other celebrities took to the comments section of the photo to compliment her stunning photos.

“Hey hottie!” model Ashley Graham cheekily wrote.

“I just passed out omfg,” one fan wrote.

“Hottest person in the world,” another fan commented.

Lovato has been open in the past about her struggles with body image issues, admitting she battled an eating disorder in the past.

“I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism. Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing,” Lovato wrote in an Instagram post last January. “Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible.”

The former Disney actress has been working on her fitness, training in boxing and jiu-jitsu. She also celebrated six months of sobriety in January.

Following the overdose, sources said Lovato fired her team in order to get a fresh start.

Lovato has “cut ties with everyone on her team and has started fresh” and stopped spending time with those who “enable” her, a source told Entertainment Tonight recently.

It looks like the singer is ready to finally return to the spotlight and music, as she announced Saturday she had signed with new manager Scooter Braun, who famously manages Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

“GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!” Lovato wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Braun.