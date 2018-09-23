Demi Lovato Spotted in Public for First Time Since Overdose

Demi Lovato has been spotted out and about for the first time since her July overdose — and she looks great!

In a new photo published by TMZ Sunday, the “Sober” singer is seen looking happy and relaxed chatting to a woman and enjoying her coffee near her rehab facility on a day pass.

It has been nearly two months since the singer suffered a near-fatal overdose after relapsing from her years of sobriety. After spending time recovering in the hospital, she returned to a rehabilitation facility and has been staying out of the spotlight. Lovato did pen a note to her fans, however.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she started the Instagram note. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

She also thanked those close to her, as well as the staff at Cedars-Sinai, where she was treated initially, saying, “Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

Lovato signed off, “I will keep fighting [heart emoji].”

The pop star’s mom, Dianna de la Garza, also recently detailed her experience on the day of the overdose.

“It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about,” she said on Newsmax TV. “I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day.”

She added that the 26-year-old songstress is “doing really well” and that she’s “working on her sobriety.”

“She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs,” she said. “That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

