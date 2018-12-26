Demi Lovato Spends Christmas With Family While in Recovery

Demi Lovato just marked her first Christmas since her overdose in July, and the singer shared plenty of snaps of her day with fans on Instagram.

The Texas native used her Instagram Story to update her followers on her holiday, kicking things off with a photo of a decorated tree and a pile of presents.

“Merry Christmas guys!!!” she wrote. “I love you all!!”

She followed that with footage of her family’s dogs, including Bella and Bailey, joking in her caption, “It’s really all about the dogs over here..”

The singer also shared a photo of an ornament honoring her late dog, Buddy, who died in an accident in June 2015.

“RIP my little angel,” she wrote.

Lovato also shared a selfie with her pup Batman, with the animal asleep on his mom’s chest as Lovato also took a snooze in a Santa hat.

The group then got down to unwrapping presents, with family members including Lovato’s sisters Dallas Lovato and Madison De La Garza along with her mom Dianna De La Garza and step-dad Eddie De La Garza getting into the holiday spirit as they opened gifts.

Lovato recently spoke out on Twitter in a rare moment of social media use since her overdose, with the 26-year-old slamming tabloid gossip and writing that she’ll share her story when she’s ready.

“I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” she began.

“If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

Lovato continued, “Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh– that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal..”

The star further condemned the so-called sources who have been speaking to the media about her, writing, “Any ‘source’ out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the s— I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your ‘sources’ are wrong.”

“I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support,” she concluded.

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f—ing much. thank you.”

