Demi Lovato Slaps Back at Body-Shaming Trolls: ‘I Just Feel Sorry for Them’

Demi Lovato is slamming online trolls, saying that she “just feels sorry for them.”

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in an upcoming appearance on The Ellen Show about her documentary Simply Complicated, Lovato says that she was allowed to face some of her demons, opening up about her struggles with body image and the body-shamers that she has encountered online.

“I’ve been working on myself for the past year, more so than I’ve ever worked on myself,” she told the talk show host according to the Daily Mail. “I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self-love too.”

The 25-year-old singer and actress went on to admit that she still finds herself critiquing her photos and struggling with her body image, but she says that she has finally found a healthy state of mind and that she is happy with her body.

“I’m a perfectionist. So I decided to post it anyways,” she admitted when speaking about a photo she had posted even though she didn’t particularly like how her legs looked. “I thought, ‘it’s me, it’s who I am and I love my body. So I’m just going to post it.’ “

Despite feeling confident with her body, she says that she still encounters those who body-shame her, but she isn’t giving them the power to take away her self-love.

“I’ve taken away the power from the negative comments and the haters by not listening to them. If I do see [negativity], I just feel sorry for them because who leaves a negative comment on somebody’s profile on the internet,” she stated. “You have to be kind of sad to do that so I’ve taken away the power and it feels great.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with body image, bulimia, addiction and bipolar disorder, previously stating that her goal for 2018 is to let go of her “perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism.”

Lovato is currently working with Kate Hudson’s athletic line Fabletics, creating a new workout wear collection called the “Demi Collection.”