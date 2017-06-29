Demi Lovato Reveals Cleavage-Filled Photo: ‘Objects In This Picture May Seem Bigger Than They Actually Are’

Not missing a golden opportunity to show off for the camera, Demi Lovato shared a pic to Instagram and it will no doubt catch your eye.

Objects in this picture may seem bigger than they actually are...... A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Posting the picture from the French Riviera in Cannes, the pop-star is seen lounging on a bed that appears to be on a yacht, and she is rocking an outfit that is all cleavage, as initially reported by Us Weekly.

She acknowledges the effects of the dress as well, captioning the photo with, "Objects in this picture may seem bigger than they actually are......"

Lovato shared another photo of herself in the same dress, but in a different bed.

Up Next: Demi Lovato Recreates Hilarious Childhood Photo From Her Early Career

The dress is only barely noticeable, but if you look closely, you can tell it's there.

Another notable aspect of the second photo is how much more noticeable the 24-year-old's tattoos are. Especially the one on her wrist.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

Demi Lovato recent shared an even more surprising picture on social media when she posted a photo of her with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama.

Even though they split one year ago to the month, they are still good friends and they're not hiding it.

The two began dating back in 2010 but split in June of last year. Afterward, Lovato was romantically linked to Luke Rockhold, a UFC fighter, before settling into a relationship with mixed martial arts fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos.

Lovato and Bomba supposedly had a good relationship, with Lovato once saying in an interview, "I'm just having fun; you know? And my life is in a really good place right now. He makes me laugh," but they two split up recently.

More: Demi Lovato Reveals Skin-Filled Photo With A Hard-Hitting Message

While it seemed like Lovato and Valderrama were just casually enjoying each others company, there's likely another reason they were spending time together.

The two actually have an animated film coming out soon that they perform in together. It's titled Charming, and it's described as follows:

"The film explores the untold stories of Snow White, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty who discover that they are all engaged to the same Prince Charming. After a fairy spills a large amount of charm dust on Charming, Prince Charming, led by the heroine Lenore, a woman who is incapable of love, must go on an epic journey to find his true, true love."

No word on if Lovato was joined in France by anyone in a romantic way, but it looks like she's having a blast regardless.

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix