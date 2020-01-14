Demi Lovato Making Return to Music at the 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato is heading to the Grammys, with the singer set to take the stage as a performer during the 2020 ceremony this month. Lovato announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 14, posting a photo of herself that read, “Grammy Performer.”

“I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing,” she wrote with an angel emoji and an emoji sticking out its tongue. The 27-year-old’s most recent Instagram post had been a black square on Dec. 4 with a caption echoing the exact sentiment.

Lovato’s appearance will mark her first major public performance since her 2018 overdose. She has previously been nominated for two Grammy Awards including a nod last year for Best Pop Duo/Group Peformance for her duet with Christina Aguilera, “Fall In Line.” Her most recent album was 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, and her most recent release was the confessional non-album single “Sober,” which arrived shortly before her overdose.

Other announced Grammy performers include Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Lizzo, Aerosmith and Billie Eilish. The show will be hosted by Alicia Keys and airs Jan. 26 on CBS.

Lovato overdosed in July 2018 and was rushed to the hospital, where she stayed for a short time before going to rehab. She has since opened up about her recovery, and gave her first interview in over a year in November at the Teen Vogue Summit in Los Angeles.

“I’ve never been more in tune with who I am than where I’m at today,” she told attendees. “Life is not worth living unless you’re living it for yourself. If you’re doing things for other people it’s not going to work out.”

The Texas native also discussed her career, explaining that she wants to be known for her creative pursuits rather than her personal struggles.

“Genuinely I just want people to remember that I’m a singer,” she said. “A lot of the things that have been through have out shined my success in the music industry. I just want people to remember that that’s what I want to give to the world, so please focus on that and not the other things.”

“It’s important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things,” Lovato added. “I’ve really decided to take my time with things. When the time is right to release new music I will, and nobody is more anxious than me. I am dying to release new music… There is a reason it’s taking longer and it’s only because I’m trying to perfect that music for you guys.”

