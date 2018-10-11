Demi Lovato Reportedly Plans to Return to Home Where She Overdosed After Having Trouble Selling It

Demi Lovato reportedly plans to return to the home where she overdosed after having trouble selling it.

According to Radar Online, a neighbor in the area stated that “Demi’s security and others who work for her have been back at her house, this time moving boxes in instead of out,” and added that the “word on the block is that she’s moving back in.”

Following her overdose on July 24 — when she was found unresponsive in the home — the singer put the place on the market for $9.5 million, but later dropped the price to $8.995 million.

“Her house hasn’t sold and there’s been virtually no one up here looking at it,” the neighbor went on to say. “It costs a fortune to maintain her house: she has gardeners, tree trimmers, people who maintain her pool. It costs at least $60,000 a month just to keep it up.”

“It’s hard to move an $8 million house in this economy so she might be stuck with it,” the neighbor later added. “It’s not the house with the problem — it’s her. Hopefully she’s healthier this time around.”

Interestingly, the Zillow listing for the home appears to still be active.

“Located at the end of a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont, this private estate is set behind gates and towers above unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean on over an acre of land. The light filled, open floor plan offers custom design with a double height living room, Fleetwood pocket doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows all revealing the panoramic, city views,” the Zillow listing for the property reads.

“The exceptional chef’s kitchen boasts high-end appliances, marble countertops and opens up to the backyard which features a zero-edge pool, outdoor grill and trail to the covered Gazebo Rotunda, providing the perfect setting for entertaining guests,” the listing also reads. “Four bedrooms and six bathrooms complete the interiors including the superior master suite with sitting room, dual walk-in closets, and large soaking tub.”

“An upper club level provides a bar and media room that lead to a huge sky lounge terrace where one can soak in the tranquil views while still being minutes from the excitement of the Sunset Strip.,” the listing also says.

Radar reportedly reached out to Redfin, a real estate website, and the most that they were able to confirm was that “the owner dropped the price by $500,000 on September 26.”

At this time, Lovato does not appear to have officially commented on whether or not she is in fact moving back in to the home.