Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Hold Hands After Attending Six Flags Event

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were spotted holding hands following a fun-filled night at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were spotted hand-in-hand while attending the Space Jam: A New Legacy party in the Park After Dark event on Tuesday.

In photographs from the outing, Lovato could be seen wearing hot pink shirt and tie-dye pants, which they paired with a black beanie. Cyrus, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, donned patched denim jeans and a white sweatshirt. The two held hands as they walked through the park. They were joined at the event by the former Sonny With a Chance star's friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery.

The outing came just a few months after rumors first surfaced that the duo were more than just friends. In April, Lovato and Cyrus collaborated together to record a song titled "Easy" for the former Disney Channel star's latest album, Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over. A source told Page Six at the time that their behavior during the recording sessions had some wondering if they were romantically involved. The source said, "they've very close and have been hanging out." However, a second source denied the speculation, calling the rumors "weird" and explaining that while "they have dinner sometimes," Lovato and Cyrus are "not romantic. They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out."

In recent months, the two have seemed close. After recording "Easy," they took the stage together to perform the song at during the YouTube Pride 2021 event on Friday, June 25, where they were joined by the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles. Following the performance, Lovato took to Instagram to thank Cyrus for joining her on stage. Sharing a photo from the event, the singer wrote, "thank you [Noah Cyrus] for closing out the night w me for [YouTube's] pride 2021 celebration. I'm so happy we finally got to sing our song together." Cyrus replied with a comment reading, "thank you for having me… yiu were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u."

Two month's after the pair released "Easy," Lovato came out as non-binary in a May social media post, writing that "this has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work." The singer and actor, who revealed they/them pronouns, said, "this has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work" and added that they are "still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. … I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."