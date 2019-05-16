Demi Lovato Reveals New Tattoo That Honors Her Late Great-Grandmother

Demi Lovato is showing off some brand new ink — a tattoo she says is her most meaningful one yet.

The “Confident” singer took to Instagram on Thursday to show off the tattoo, a beautiful tribute to her late great-grandmother who she affectionately called Mimaw.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more,” Lovato captioned the photo before thanking Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Doctor Woo “for making her come back to life for me.”

“It’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten,” she added.

The black-and-white portrait on the inside of Lovato’s arm shows her Mimaw smiling at 26 years old, the same age as Lovato, with a curly coif, bold lip and belted dress. The design sits above one-half of the cursive “Stay Strong” ink which graces both of Lovato’s wrists.

The sweet tribute comes about three years after after her Mimaw’s passing. She died in 2016 at the age of 93, according to Us Weekly.

Lovato and Doctor Woo recently worked together in January on a tattoo tribute of her dog Buddy, who died in an accident in 2015. The dog’s face is tattooed on her ankle along with the words “Buddy was here.”

That same month, she visited another Los Angeles-based tattoo artist, Daniel Winter of Winterstone (the same artist who gave Lady Gaga her “La Vie en Rose” spinal tattoo), to get a long-stemmed rose inked on her pointer finger to commemorate six months of sobriety.

Earlier this week, Lovato took to Instagram to thank her friends who were beside her during her “darkest moments.” She shared a photo with best friends Sara Elizabeth Mitchell and Matthew Scott Montgomery from their recent trip to Bora Bora.

In the post’s caption, Lovato heaped praise on her friends and shared how important they were in her life while she was recovering from her near-fatal relapse last July.

“Just me and my best friends living our best lives,” she wrote. “Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana. Thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.”

“I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do,” Lovato added. “You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through sh—. You were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me.”

“You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!! Thank you for this past week [Sara, Matthew] ps. I’m both yalls biggest fans,” she concluded.