Demi Lovato Leaves Rehab Center to See Specialist in Chicago

Demi Lovato left the rehabilitation facility she entered last week and flew to Chicago, where doctors organized for her to see a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health, sobriety and overall wellness, according to TMZ.

The 25-year-old pop star reportedly flew to Chicago on a private jet with her mother around 2 a.m. Friday. TMZ reports that she will be there for several days for treatment, after which she will return to the rehabilitation facility where she’s been since last Saturday.

Lovato reportedly jumped at the chance to see the Chicago specialist, who was recommended by the rehab center.

Lovato was hospitalized at the end of July after an overdose of an unspecified substance. Emergency responders reportedly revived her with Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. She stayed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for nearly two weeks before moving to a rehab facility outside of California.

The “Skyscraper” singer recently announced a formal cancellation of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, which she was in the middle of at the time of her overdose. In a press release Wednesday, Lotus Productions shared that Lovato was “focusing on her recovery.” The statement added that Lotus and Live Nation are wishing Lovato “the best now and in the future” and that they “hope to see her soon.”

The tour was set to conclude in Mexico and South America in September and November, respectively, and it began in the U.S. in February, later visiting Canada and Europe.

Lovato took to Instagram to update her fans on her situation, thanking them for their support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

She continued, “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”