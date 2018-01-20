Demi Lovato Shows off Her Wet and Wild Side With Sultry Snapshot

Demi Lovato posted yet another sizzling selfie on Instagram on Friday, this time apparently taken in the shower.

Lovato looks back at the camera over her shoulder in the new photo, with fierce and striking eye contact. A tattoo is visible on her shoulder blade, which reads: “now I’m a warrior” in script. The young singer’s huge mane of hair is everywhere and her freckles stand out on her freshly cleaned face.

Lovato seems to have been feeling herself lately, with plenty of selfies and poolside snaps for her followers. She makes headlines every time she switches to her forward-facing camera, and doesn’t waste an opportunity.

Yet for Lovato, the glamorous photos are less about showing off or seeking validation than they are about self love. The young actress has a well-documented history with eating disorders, among other things. Her recovery is an inspiration to young fans, and she takes her responsibility to them very seriously. While the shower selfie blew up her Instagram yesterday, on Twitter she shared a different kind of message.

“Feeling gross today at a photo shoot,” she confessed, “but I’m choosing to accept what I see because I love myself for who I am and your love and support gets me through moments like this. if you’re struggling as well, don’t forget.. if I can do it, you can too!”

She continued in a second tweet.

“No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation) and I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple lbs since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans. No more food shaming myself!!”

Lovato typically balances any high-profile appearance with a similar note to her followers, assuring them that the day-to-day struggle against her eating disorder never ends, yet she remains on the winning side.

Recently, Lovato has also been promoting a line of athletic wear called Demi 4 Fabletics, giving her another avenue to discuss holistic health and body image in a broader context, outside the glossy pages of fashion magazines.