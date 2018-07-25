Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Apparent Overdose

Update, 5:23 p.m. PT: TMZ reports Demi Lovato did not overdose on heroin, contrary to its original report, citing a source connected to the singer.

Update, 1:57 p.m. PT: TMZ has obtained dispatch audio that reveals Lovato was unconscious when paramedics arrived at her home.

Original Story:

Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized for a possible heroin overdose.

TMZ reports that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was “rushed” to the hospital just before noon local time on Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources. The alleged overdose occurred at her home located in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Lovato was said to be treated with Narcan, a substance used to treat narcotic overdoses, at the scene.

Details on her condition are not yet known, but she is said to be receiving treatment.

The Blast confirmed with LAFD that police and fire officials responded to Lovato’s residence at 11:22 a.m. and a 25-year-old female was transferred to the hospital as a result.

The Blast‘s personal sources, who are “extremely close” to Lovato, are “adamant” that Lovato was not abusing heroin, in direct contrast to what law enforcement officials told TMZ.

TMZ added that the singer had been “struggling” in the time leading up to her upcoming tour. Her next concert was slated to be at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

Lovato’s representatives have not yet commented on the hospitalization.

Lovato has long battled substance abuse issues, but had been sober for six years. However, her song “Sober,” which was released on June 21, revealed that she had relapsed.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The former Disney Channel star’s latest social media post was shared at 9 a.m. PT. It was a promotional video for her Tuesday night appearance on Fox’s Beat Shazam music trivia show.

“Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c?” Lovato wrote.

It is unclear if the episode will still air as planned in light of Lovato’s health scare.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Lovato was last seen in public on Sunday at the California Mid-State Fair along side friend and fellow musician Iggy Azalea. Azalea recently made headlines when she vocalized her support for Lovato to coming clean about her issues on “Sober.”

“I had known about it, as a close friend,” Azalea told Entertainment Tonight. “So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret.”

There is no more information on Lovato’s condition available at this time.