Demi Lovato Gives Thanks to Friends Who Were Beside Her During ‘Darkest Moments’

Demi Lovato is giving thanks to her closest friends who were beside her during her “darkest moments.”

Taking to Instagram, Lovato shared a photo of herself with Sara Elizabeth Mitchell and Matthew Scott Montgomery from the Bora Bora vacation, the three best friends recently took.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the post’s caption, Lovato heaped praise on her friends and shared how important they were in her life while she was recovering from her near-fatal relapse last July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 14, 2019 at 4:43pm PDT

“Just me and my best friends living our best lives,” she wrote. “Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana. Thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef.”

“I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do,” Lovato added. “You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through sh—. You were there to listen, without judgement and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me.”

“You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!! Thank you for this past week [Sara, Matthew] ps. I’m both yalls biggest fans,” Lovato concluded.

In July, the singer was found unconscious in her home and was rushed to the hospital after suffering what is believed to have been a drug overdose. She spent a few weeks in recovering before seeking treatment in a rehab.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she said in the statement following her hospitalization. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” Lovato continued. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” the singer’s message concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

At this time, Lovato has not released any new music since before her relapse, but is expected to soon.