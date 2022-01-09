Demi Lovato Gets Giant Spider Tattoo on Their Head

Demi Lovato showed off a new tattoo on their Instagram Story Saturday and shared the meaning behind it with fans. The tattoo is a giant spider covering half of their head. The new body ink comes after Lovato, 29, showed off a new, shorter hairstyle to start 2022.

Lovato posted a video of celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, at work on their Instagram Story. “By [Dr. Woo]. Now [hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt], come fix my hair pleeeease,” Lovato captioned one of the videos. Dr. Woo also posted a look at the completed artwork on his own Instagram Story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later Lovato shared a quote explaining the Grandmother Spider story that comes from Indigenous American mythology, notes PEOPLE. “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato wrote. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web – each one of us having our own place in this world.”

The new tattoo comes a week after Lovato wiped their Instagram page to start the new year. They later posted an image of a new shaved hairstyle, with only a heart emoji in the caption. The short look debuted in a FaceTime video with photographer Angelo Kritikos on Christmas Day. Lovato also completed a rehab stint during the holidays.

Lovato has changed up their hairstyle several times throughout their career. In January 2021, they debuted a pixie look to shed the “heteronormative box” they were confined to. In March 2021, they told Glamour their “end goal” is to completely shave their head.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” they told Glamour at the time. “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Lovato was busy throughout 2021, as they released their album Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over and a YouTube Originals documentary series of the same name. They also hosted Unidentified, a documentary series with their sister Dallas and best friend Matthew about their investigation into UFOs.

In May 2021, Lovato came out as nonbinary, meaning they prefer “they/them” pronouns, in their 4D With Demi Lovato podcast. “I could leave my career today. I’m still going to identify as non-binary tomorrow,” Lovato said at the time. “For the first time in my life, I’m putting my well-being over my career. That’s the difference in somebody doing something for attention versus seeking your truth.”