Demi Lovato Fired ‘Sober Coach’ Before Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato fired her sober coach days before she was hospitalized of an apparent overdose.

The singer was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious, and revived using Narcan, at her Hollywood Hills home Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She would only maintain sobriety for a few days at a time before relapsing,” one source told Us Weekly. “She refused to go back to treatment [before her overdose].”

Prior to the incident, the 25-year-old singer was on the outs with her former life coach Mike Bayer. A source told the outlet in early July that the pair were “no longer in any communication,” and confirmed that Lovato was referencing Bayer in her July 5 tweet that read, “Good luck on your blog.”

Good luck on your blog. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 6, 2018

The tweet came hours after Bayer, who is also the CEO of CAST Centers, a treatment center co-owned by Lovato, posted a blog in which he discussed his biggest pet peeves with celebrities.

“I worked in entertainment for many years being a life coach for a lot of different pop stars and actors, and my biggest pet peeve is when they use excuses because they call themselves ‘artists,’” Bayer said in the video. “I’m here today to explain to you that being an artist and being talented are two different things. To me being an artist is living your authentic life. I believe everyone out there is an artist.”

“I think if somebody uses it as an excuse to be late, or insincere, or rude, or unapologetic, that’s not being an artist. That’s being a jerk. And you shouldn’t stand for that,” he added.

A source told the outlet at the time that Lovato had no intention of including the life coach in her road to sobriety following her recent relapse.

“Yes, Demi relapsed, but she doesn’t have any plans to include Mike in her sobriety,” the source told Us Weekly. “Demi was really beating herself up for relapsing, but is working the AA program again, and actively working the steps, something she hadn’t been doing while in sobriety with Mike.”

Lovato’s rep released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the singer’s condition.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

Her family is reportedly already planning the next steps of her treatment once she is released.