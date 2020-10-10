Demi Lovato's Fans Are Identifying With Her After Candid Reveal About Her Body

Demi Lovato has Twitter cheering after her latest update. The 28-year-old singer, who recently split from fiance Max Ehrich, posted a pair of selfies via Twitter on Friday that showed her body candidly. Lovato accompanied the photos with the blunt facts about her eating issues and how they impacted her breast size, and fans absolutely related.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Skyscraper" singer confessed that she "hated" her breast size until she started to eat what she wanted. She ensured fans that what they saw in the images was natural and encouraged her followers to "let go of trying to control" their bodily needs. She also reached out and asked fans to share similar experiences, and they obliged. Scroll through to read some of their stories and reactions to Lovato's post.