Demi Lovato's Fans Are Identifying With Her After Candid Reveal About Her Body
Demi Lovato has Twitter cheering after her latest update. The 28-year-old singer, who recently split from fiance Max Ehrich, posted a pair of selfies via Twitter on Friday that showed her body candidly. Lovato accompanied the photos with the blunt facts about her eating issues and how they impacted her breast size, and fans absolutely related.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Skyscraper" singer confessed that she "hated" her breast size until she started to eat what she wanted. She ensured fans that what they saw in the images was natural and encouraged her followers to "let go of trying to control" their bodily needs. She also reached out and asked fans to share similar experiences, and they obliged. Scroll through to read some of their stories and reactions to Lovato's post.
I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL! But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony💞Did you have a similar experience when making peace with your eating issues?? I’d love to hear!— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 9, 2020
I love you so much! I am so glad you have a healthier relationship with food now. 💕— Jake (@JakeConcentrate) October 9, 2020
you’ve always looked fantastic! love this for u— janie (@janiePHL) October 9, 2020
And to be honest Dem, it helped having a role model like you that always brings up body acceptance and not just body positivity. It helps having someone to look up to that reminds me that I’m a 10/10 and to never forget it. Thank you for that @ddlovato you helped me overcome that— Mac Maher (@CrackedMac) October 9, 2020
i had so much trouble losing weight when i was obsessing every day, and i asked myself, how can i still be so heavy when i spend so many days eating nothing? then i started eating the appropriate amount of calories and BAM, i got my dream body!— Call Me Crazy 🧹 (@GabbieHanna) October 9, 2020
in fact, sometimes it is difficult to love each other for being "brunette", for being "fat", for being "skinny", for being "ugly". but what we do not realize is that we are beautiful and wonderful beings. There is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Love a lot 💓— Mari (@littlequeenxa_) October 9, 2020
she just killed all the fans with these photos 🔥— Pollyana (@pollycardozo_) October 10, 2020
and you are so valid Jessie 🥺 I am so proud of you queen!!— ¹ᴰAdri loves you-KARLSSS DAY!!!! (@InfinityAngel18) October 10, 2020