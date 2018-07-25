Demi Lovato Faces No Criminal Investigation, Sources Say

After an apparent drug overdose Tuesday, Demi Lovato faces no criminal investigation. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the 25-year-old is not being investigated by police.

The Blast reports that police and paramedics responded to the 911 call for medical aid; Lovato was reportedly uncooperative when police and first responders arrived at her Hollywood Hills home Tuesday morning and would not tell them what drugs had caused her overdose.

While TMZ reports that officers did not find or seize any drugs at the scene, The Blast reports that police found drug paraphernalia and “remnants” strewn about her home.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering an apparent overdose. The “Sober” singer’s publicist released a statement Tuesday confirming that Lovato was recovering.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the statement read. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, and Lovato’s 16-year-old sister, Madison De La Garza, were seen at the hospital Tuesday afternoon, Us Weekly reports.

After widespread initial reports that Lovato had overdosed on heroin, sources for both TMZ and The Blast said that the drug Lovato allegedly abused was not heroin. The Blast reported that a source close to the situation said that a nurse told police Lovato had taken methamphetamines.

Lovato was reportedly revived with Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotics overdose.

The news comes after Entertainment Tonight reported Lovato had reportedly been pulling away from family and friends in the time leading up to her apparent overdose.

“Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around,” the source told the outlet. “People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind.”

A source told PEOPLE that Lovato had relapsed “a few months” before her apparent overdose.

“The disease Demi has is a vicious liar and it’s been telling her for some time that she can use just a little, just one or two drinks, nothing too serious, nothing bad will happen, she can keep it under control,” the source said. “And when she could, for a few months, it seemed like vindication to her, proof that she could keep it under control.”

“It led to her believing in the myth of moderation and controlled consumption, which absolutely does not work if you are an addict,” the source continued.

Lovato reportedly cut ties with life coach Mike Bayer, which led some to believe that she felt she could use responsibly.

“This is absolutely what so many people feared would happen. She has not been sober for quite some time but more tragically, has had no interest in being sober.”

Lovato has been open with her battles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders. The former Disney Channel star released “Sober” earlier this summer in which she revealed she had relapsed. The song came months after she celebrated six years of sobriety in March.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”