Demi Lovato Drug Dealer Arrested Before Her Overdose

The man who allegedly dealt and did drugs with Demi Lovato hours before her overdose last month was arrested in March in North Hollywood on gun and drugs charges.

TMZ reports that Brandon Johnson was in possession of narcotics, a full loaded semi-automatic handgun and $10,000 when police arrested him in March. Following his arrest, officers reportedly searched his home and found more guns, drugs and ammo.

Months later in June, just a month before Lovato’s overdose, Johnson was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of cocaine. TMZ reports that the District Attorney has not charged him for his March arrest.

Sources told the news outlet that Johnson and Lovato had been in contact since April. She reportedly texted him to come over around 4 a.m. on July 24, the morning she overdosed. The news outlet reports that the two “freebased Oxycodone on tin foil” at her Hollywood Hills house. The pills were reportedly laced with fentanyl, the same drug that killed Prince and 2016 and rapper Lil Peep in 2017.

TMZ reports that Johnson denies “dealing” Lovato drugs. While a source close to him told the news outlet that he has told friends he and Lovato had a “romantic relationship,” other sources said there was no romantic relationship.

Lovato was found unresponsive in her bed around 11:30 that same day by one of her team members. She was revived with Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The 25-year-old singer was hospitalized for nearly two weeks. She then entered an out-of-state rehabilitation facility and has since traveled to Chicago to see an addiction specialist. She is expected to return to rehab when she’s finished in Chicago.

A source close to Lovato told E! News that she is expected to remain in rehab for “several months” in an extensive program.

Lovato has largely stayed quiet on social media, aside from a message of gratitude she posted to her fans earlier this month.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote in part of a lengthy note.

“The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she added.

The “Skyscraper” singer also canceled her remaining Tell Me You Love Me Tour dates. The tour, which began in the United States and later visited Canada and Europe, was expected to wrap up in Mexico and South America in September and November.