Demi Lovato Concert Canceled After Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato’s concert in Atlantic City, set for Thursday at Atlantic City Beach, has been canceled following her hospitalization for an apparent overdose.

The singer was reportedly transported to a hospital after being found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills house in Los Angeles.

Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me tour has been running since February 2017 and averaging just over $596,000 in box office gross, according to Variety. It is routed to hit a Central and South American leg starting in Mexico on Sept. 20.

The Blast reported that Demi Lovato‘s aunt announced she is “awake and responsive” after receiving treatment.

TMZ first reported that Lovato was “rushed” to the hospital before noon on Tuesday. The alleged overdose occurred at her home located in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Lovato recently made headlines after releasing single, “Sober,” where she admitted to relapsing after six years of sobriety.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The singer performed the song in Lisbon, Portugal at the end of June. She later shared the video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

Stars who have crossed paths with Lovato in the past, as well as her wide online fandom, were quick to offer up their support for the singer.

TMZ added that the singer had been “struggling” in the time leading up to her upcoming tour. Her next concert was slated to be at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

“I love u [Demi Lovato]” Ariana Grande tweeted soon after the news broke.

Ellen DeGeneres likewise wrote, “I love [Demi Lovato] so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

The Grammy-nominated artist has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

Get well soon, Demi!