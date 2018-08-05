Demi Lovato Breaks Silence Following Overdose, Vows to ‘Keep Fighting’

Demi Lovato has spoken out for the first time since she was rushed to the hospital for an apparent overdose.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old “Skyscraper” singer spoke publicly in an Instagram post addressed to her fans, marking her first public statement since she was rushed unconscious to a hospital following a reported overdose.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she started the letter to her fans. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato went on to thank her family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by her side the entire time. She was flooded with love and support on social media.

“Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato said. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

Lovato signed the letter, “I will keep fighting [heart emoji]”

On Tuesday, July 24, paramedics responded to a home in the Hollywood Hills are of Los Angeles after receiving calls that a 25-year-old woman, presumably Lovato, had overdosed on drugs. Lovato was treated with Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose, before she was rushed to the hospital. A representative for the singer later released a statement claiming that she was in stable condition.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement, released to Entertainment Tonight, said.

It was initially reported that the Grammy-nominated artist had been using heroin, though sources quickly refuted the claims, with following reports stating that a nurse told authorities Lovato had been using methamphetamine. The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly treating the incident as a medical incident rather than a criminal one.

The reported overdose came after the 25-year-old “Skyscraper” singer celebrated six years of sobriety in March, however just three months later, she revealed in her new song “Sober” that she had relapsed.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” 25-year-old sings during the chorus of the song. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The song later continues with Lovato apologizing to her “future love,” as well as “the fans I lost.”

The singer initially entered rehab in 2010 seeking treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm, and addiction following an incident while she was on tour with the Jonas Brothers that same month. Following a rehab in the months following her release, Lovato entered a sober living house and “completely followed the program,” going to openly discuss her struggles with fans and the media in the years that followed.