Demi Lovato’s Backup Dancer Says She’s Not to Blame for Singer's Overdose

Demi Lovato's backup dancer blamed for the pop star's apparent overdose has spoken out via social media in support of the singer.

(Photo: Instagram / @danivitale)

Dani Vitale posted a screenshot of a typed note in which she said she "cares about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance."

"I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you," Vitale wrote.

"Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is," she continued.

She concluded her statement by saying, "I know you're all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery."

Some fans blamed Vitale, who has reportedly known Lovato for nearly 10 years, for the singer's overdose, after it was reported that the two had been hanging out celebrating Vitale's birthday prior to Lovato being found unconscious.

Friends and family previously told The Blast that Vitale had nothing to do with Lovato's overdose, with her family saying Vitale is "far from a druggie" and that she's actually a "health nut."

Her family also added that Lovato makes her own decisions, including the one to party the night before the overdose.

Video footage surfaced recently showing Lovato having a good time with her friends just hours before she was hospitalized Tuesday for the apparent drug overdose. The footage from the birthday party in Hollywood was reportedly documented on a private Instagram account by Lovato; TMZ published a brief clip from the outing, where Lovato can be seen grinning in the background.

It was Lovato's assistant who reportedly found her unconscious in her bedroom in Hollywood Hills around 11:30 a.m. the next day. As has been widely reported, the emergency medication Narcan was used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

The only official statement from Lovato's representatives came Tuesday night. It confirmed that she was recovering.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," it said. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Lovato has been open in the past about her struggles with substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. Last month, she released a song called "Sober" detailing that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. She has also opened up about her battles in a documentary called Simply Complicated; another documentary focusing on her career is still in production at YouTube, which produced her first documentary as well.