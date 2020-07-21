Demi Lovato Alludes to Kanye West's Struggles After Latest Rants: 'Remember You Don’t Know Everything'

In light of Kanye West's recent Twitter tirade against members of his family, many celebrities have spoken out about the matter by asking their fans to take the situation seriously. Demi Lovato seemingly spoke out on the matter by highlighting one thing that people should keep in mind when it comes to celebrities. On Twitter, she wrote that everyone should keep in mind that they have no idea "what some celebrities are going thru." While she did not directly mention West in her post, her message did come amidst this latest issue concerning the rapper and his well-being.

Lovato began her message by writing that she thought it was wild that people think they know what kind of struggles that celebrities may be going through. She went on to urge people to "take a step back" so that they can realize that they don't know everything about someone because they "watch them on tv." It's unclear what her post was in reference to exactly. But, it does come as many have voiced their concerns for West following his inflammatory Twitter spree in which he took aim at both his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

It’s also amazing to me that people really think they actually know what some celebrities are going thru. Maybe take a step back and remember you don’t know everything about everyone even if you do watch them on tv — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 21, 2020

This story is developing.