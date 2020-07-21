Kanye West Shares Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence Photos, Confusing Everyone
Social media has been left scratching their collective heads following Kanye West's Twitter rant Monday night in which he shared a screenshot of Google search results for actresses Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence. The series of tweets, most of which have since been deleted, followed his first campaign rally, held in South Carolina over the weekend, during which he made a number of controversial claims on topics ranging from abolitionist Harriet Tubman to abortion.
Kanye is droppin bombs on his twitter, very interesting stuff! He posted Jennifer Lawrence & Halle Berry in Google, said the movie Get Out was about him... a link to MJ’s “Black or White” video with McCauley Culkin in it... #Qanon #Kanye #theGreatAwakening pic.twitter.com/x8wBlqE6BY— Christa Z. La Natra (@ChristaZart) July 21, 2020
Along with the screenshots evoking Berry and Lawrence, West made a number of other confusing, and in some cases, concerning posts. In one tweet, he claimed that "NBC locked up Bill Cosby." In another, he alleged that the popular film Get Out is about him. That tweet was proceeded by one in which he wrote, "Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya'll tried to lock me up." He also claimed that his wife "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday."
While many of his tweets left his followers confused, the ones referencing Berry and Lawrence drew particular attention on social media. Shortly after they were shared, Twitter users flocked to the platform to react, many attempting to discern the meaning behind them. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting to West’s confusing tweets.
Me trying to figure out what Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence have to do with all this... pic.twitter.com/XXQyoEm2FE— 🅳🅰︎’🆂🅷🅰︎🅽 (@Nightshawn101) July 21, 2020
halle berry and jennifer lawrence when they see kanye bring them up into this pic.twitter.com/nHieKy2wjZ— ミ☆ | b ⧗ (@WINONARYXDERZ) July 21, 2020
Kanye is showing the difference ..you look up Halle Berry and gossip pops up.. you look up Jennifer Lawrence and it’s just her biography and achievements. It’s fucked up and we know why pic.twitter.com/zHg1BXC8YG— ✭Oh, Was that a Nerve?✭ (@King_Yunn) July 21, 2020
Ok so deep down Kanye might have a point and imma let him finish, but why is no one fact checking this. When you google Halle Berry she gets an overview too, top stories don’t come until later one pic.twitter.com/fTOyHhCd2d— Silent Flow 🍒💜 (@prplmnn) July 21, 2020
Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence checking twitter to see why they’re being posted on Kanye page pic.twitter.com/O40ddET9Gr— john (@iam_johnw) July 21, 2020
kanye just showed us screen shots of him looking up halle berry & jennifer lawrence on google & i just want an explanation??? what the fuck did they do? pic.twitter.com/z92sminycW— alex (@harryisprego) July 21, 2020
kanye posting halle berry and jennifer lawrence has what meaning exactly? pic.twitter.com/2WUP8FaiwC— anna (@buterasglass) July 21, 2020
Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence and Drake looking at Kanye tweets confused like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/6yjGsGGWdH— Black & West Indian Flex 🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@SweeetMolasses) July 21, 2020
Kanye, Kardashians, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence, Beyoncé, Big Sean and Meek are all trending, what’s going on? pic.twitter.com/MAfuDbxZWD— IyK (@immustarded) July 21, 2020
What Halle Berry got to do with Kanye pic.twitter.com/b6YxUaCtqy— Jada Other Side Nigga (@VandaYacht) July 21, 2020
Why tf is Kanye West googling Halle Berry? Can someone please explain? pic.twitter.com/jrspMMehK4— Poetic Love (@John2Kamikaze) July 21, 2020
Kanye got me sitting here trying to figure out anything about @halleberry and Jennifer Lawrence 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jP4apf5mXF— Axpxrxixlx (@Axpxrxixlx1) July 21, 2020
What came up when I googled Halle Berry? American actress. Academy Award winner. From Cleveland. 🧡 So not sure what Kanye sees. 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/Fk9ihFpdMx— 💥 Tara 💥 (@QuestionTara) July 21, 2020
Me trying to figure out what Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence have to do with Kanye pic.twitter.com/NtlpwnwvdT— One Piece Rewatch 130/932 (@YonkoJoey) July 21, 2020