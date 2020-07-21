Kanye West Shares Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence Photos, Confusing Everyone

Social media has been left scratching their collective heads following Kanye West's Twitter rant Monday night in which he shared a screenshot of Google search results for actresses Halle Berry and Jennifer Lawrence. The series of tweets, most of which have since been deleted, followed his first campaign rally, held in South Carolina over the weekend, during which he made a number of controversial claims on topics ranging from abolitionist Harriet Tubman to abortion.

Kanye is droppin bombs on his twitter, very interesting stuff! He posted Jennifer Lawrence & Halle Berry in Google, said the movie Get Out was about him... a link to MJ’s “Black or White” video with McCauley Culkin in it... #Qanon #Kanye #theGreatAwakening pic.twitter.com/x8wBlqE6BY — Christa Z. La Natra (@ChristaZart) July 21, 2020

Along with the screenshots evoking Berry and Lawrence, West made a number of other confusing, and in some cases, concerning posts. In one tweet, he claimed that "NBC locked up Bill Cosby." In another, he alleged that the popular film Get Out is about him. That tweet was proceeded by one in which he wrote, "Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya'll tried to lock me up." He also claimed that his wife "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday."

While many of his tweets left his followers confused, the ones referencing Berry and Lawrence drew particular attention on social media. Shortly after they were shared, Twitter users flocked to the platform to react, many attempting to discern the meaning behind them. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting to West’s confusing tweets.