Debra Messing Echoes Her E! ‘Straight Talk’ on Instagram

Debra Messing surprised Giuliana Rancic Sunday night when she called out the E! Network during the Golden Globes red carpet. After the show, the 49-year-old actress took to Instagram to echo her point made on live TV.

Messing shared a graphic with a quote from her conversation with Rancic next to a photo of herself from the evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was so surprised to hear that E! News doesn’t believe in paying their female co-host the same as their male co-host… We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men,” the quote read.

In the caption accompanying the graphic, the Will & Grace actress wrote, “A little straight talk on @eentertainment,” adding the hashtag, #TIMESUP, the name of an anti-sexual harassment movement.

During her interview with Rancic on the red carpet, Messing also mentioned former E! Network host Catt Sadler, who left the network back in December over a pay disparity dispute.

Sadler was the on-air host of Daily Pop and E! News and had worked for E! for over seven years, but the 43-year-old television veteran left when she learned her male co-host Jason Kennedy earned “double” her salary.

“I mean, I miss Catt Sadler,” Messing said. “And so, we stand with her. That’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

Rancic, taken aback by Messing’s comments, did not directly address Sadler.

Like many who attended the awards ceremony, Messing wore all black to protest sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Messing wasn’t the only one who spoke about the E! Network Sunday night.

Before the evening’s events, Amy Schumer posted on social media, “If you’re on the carpet tonight or at home post in support and ask @eentertainment what happened?’ We thought you would be for pay equality and say #imwithcattsad.”

Eva Longoria mentioned Sadler’s situation while chatting with Seacrest about the “Time’s Up” movement and why nearly all attendees chose to wear black to the event.

“We support gender equality and equal pay,” the Desperate Housewives star said. “We hope that E! follows that lead with Catt. We stand with you Catt.”

“I love Catt. We love her,” Seacrest replied.

Brie Larson and Julianne Moore also tweeted their support of Sadler ahead of the awards show.

Sadler told Page Six that she is grateful for the support of the A-list celebs who spoke out on Sunday.

“I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today,” Sadler told Page Six of being a hot topic at the Globes. “Thank you to Amy, Debra, Eva, Brie, Julianne and so many more women using their voices on behalf of us all.”